sapna choudhary

Get ready to groove to Sapna Choudhary‘s new song ‘Dope Chhora’ – Watch teaser here

Excited much, Sapna Choudhary fans?

Get ready to groove to Sapna Choudhary‘s new song ‘Dope Chhora’ – Watch teaser here
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@itssapnachoudhary

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide lockdown, when we have nothing to look forward to, here’s a piece of good news for all Sapna Choudhary's fans. The Haryanvi singer-dancer is all set to release her new song. It’s a peppy track titled ‘Dope Chhora’ and will release on Thursday. Isn’t it great? Sapna informed the audiences about the song release on her Instagram timeline with a teaser of ‘Dope Chhora’ and wrote, “Get ready for the new track.”

The video features her in a sizzling avatar as she flaunts her dance moves. ‘Dope Chhora’ has been sung by MD and is also written by him.

Watch the teaser here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

get ready for new track

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

Excited much, Sapna fans?

Sapna recently featured in headlines for her Positivity Concert hosted to raise money for PM CARES Fund to fight coronavirus pandemic. She is also constantly raising awareness about the virus which has brought the world to a standstill.

A few days ago, she featured in a corona anthem, along with several other video creators and celebrities.

