Sanjay Dutt

'Get well soon Baba', fans pray for Sanjay Dutt after stage 3 lung cancer diagnosis

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and is expected to fly to the US shortly for his treatment. Soon after the news broke online, his fans, friends and colleagues were heartbroken with yet another unfortunate news hitting the showbiz industry this year. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and is expected to fly to the US shortly for his treatment. Soon after the news broke online, his fans, friends and colleagues were heartbroken with yet another unfortunate news hitting the showbiz industry this year. 

Sanjay Dutt fans thronged social media and wished him a jet speed recovery. Take a look at what Twitterati had to say on it: 

He was diagnosed with the deadly 'c' word and the news came out on August 11, Tuesday. He was recently admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after complaining for breathlessness and after two days got discharged. He had tested negative for coronavirus.

He even took to social media and without disclosing the illness, shared with fans that he will be taking a short break from home and will be back soon. He insisted, his fans and well-wishers not to worry and avoid speculations. 

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in 'Sadak 2', featuring Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur. It is the sequel to the 1991 hit of the same name and is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. 

'Sadak 2' is streaming on Disney+Hotstar on August 28, 2020. 

 

