'Get well soon Baba', fans pray for Sanjay Dutt after stage 3 lung cancer diagnosis

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and is expected to fly to the US shortly for his treatment. Soon after the news broke online, his fans, friends and colleagues were heartbroken with yet another unfortunate news hitting the showbiz industry this year.

Sanjay Dutt fans thronged social media and wished him a jet speed recovery. Take a look at what Twitterati had to say on it:

#SanjayDutt Has Stage 3 Lung Cancer, He Is Flying Off To USA For Immediate Treatment. Get Well Soon Sanju Baba, Wishing A Speedy Recovery#KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/ePGHM3Aset — Only Yash (@TeamOnlyYash) August 12, 2020

Get well soon sir

Alot of love from my side #SanjayDutt pic.twitter.com/8zRaCRBQtT — Gautam Kumar (@GautamK42767225) August 12, 2020

Get Well Soon #SanjayDutt

I Wish You Speedy Recovery And Come Back Soon... — Faizan khan (@faiz260_khan) August 11, 2020

He was diagnosed with the deadly 'c' word and the news came out on August 11, Tuesday. He was recently admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after complaining for breathlessness and after two days got discharged. He had tested negative for coronavirus.

He even took to social media and without disclosing the illness, shared with fans that he will be taking a short break from home and will be back soon. He insisted, his fans and well-wishers not to worry and avoid speculations.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in 'Sadak 2', featuring Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur. It is the sequel to the 1991 hit of the same name and is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt.

'Sadak 2' is streaming on Disney+Hotstar on August 28, 2020.