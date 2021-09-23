हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mallika Sherawat

'Getting intimate with female co-star easier than male', reveals Mallika Sherawat!

In her debut movie Khwaish, Mallika Sherawat had 17 kissing scenes reportedly. 

&#039;Getting intimate with female co-star easier than male&#039;, reveals Mallika Sherawat!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful actress Mallika Sherawat is known for speaking her mind. She never really minces her words and this is exactly why she has often landed in controversies. 

Opening up about doing intimate scenes on-screen, Mallika Sherawat in an interview with Spotboye.com said, "It was nothing difficult at all, getting intimate with a female. It is definitely easier than getting intimate with a male."

In her debut movie Khwaish, Mallika had 17 kissing scenes reportedly. 

On the work front, she featured in Nakaab recently co-starring Esha Gupta along with her. The web series involved shooting some intimate scenes between the two leading ladies, as per reports.

Nakaab, a thriller, also stars TV actor Gautam Rode in the lead and streamed on MX Player. It has been directed by Soumik Sen.

On the work front, Mallika's recent project RK/RKAY had a theatrical release in the US and Canada only. The project is directed by Rajat Kapoor. It features Rajat Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Ranvir Shorey, Chandrachoor Rai, Kubbra Sait and Manu Rishi Chadha among others.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mallika SherawatMallika Sherawat interviewNakaab web seriesEsha GuptaMallika Sherawat bold scenes
Next
Story

International Day of Sign Languages: Ranveer Singh trusts youth of India to create an inclusive space for deaf community

Must Watch

PT16M55S

Badi Bahas: Captain Amarinder Singh's 'war' against the family