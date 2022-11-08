‘Ghar ki baat hi alag hai!’: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as she wraps up her Mumbai trip- Watch

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra was back in Mumbai after a long gap of almost three years. The actress had shared her excitement as she arrived in her home country and visited some of her favourite places in Mumbai like the Marine Drive. Now, the actress shared a video on her Instagram handle as her short trip came to an end and its time to head back to Los Angeles.

“And it’s a wrap on Mumbai! Ghar ki baat hi alag hai! There’s really is nothing like coming home. These last couple of days, I’ve been so moved by all the love & support that has been shown to me. I can honestly say if weren’t for all of you that showed up and my team, I don’t know where I’d be! So thank YOU and @mynykaa for turning my dream into a reality! Can’t wait to be back!! So Until we meet again… alvida.”

The actress had come to promote her haircare brand Anomaly. Further sharing her excitement about the product, she wrote in the caption, “P.S. We are in the TOP 10 brands on #Nykaa out of 4000+ brands!!! Top 5 in the metros!! Yayyy Team.”

See the video posted by Priyanka Chopra

After working in Bollywood for years, Priyanka moved to the Hollywood and later married American singer Nick Jonas. The couple also welcomed a daughter Malti Marie in January this year.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. Produced by Russo Brothers, `Citadel` will premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`, which is slated to go on floors next year.