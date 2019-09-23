close

Vikram Bhatt

'Ghost' is one of the 'scariest films' by Vikram Bhatt

The Vashu Bhagnani production will release on October 18.

&#039;Ghost&#039; is one of the &#039;scariest films&#039; by Vikram Bhatt

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has given many horror films to the audience. He counts his upcoming one, "Ghost", as one of the scariest films that he has worked on.

"'Ghost' is one of the scariest films I have worked on. The tight script of the film coupled with great editing has put together a story that will have the viewers grasping their seats in fear. The trailer is out today (Monday) and we hope we are able to deliver to the expectations of the people," said Bhatt, known for movies like "Raaz" and "1920".

He tweeted the trailer of "Ghost" on Monday and captioned it: "Absence of evidence is not the evidence of absence! The trailer of my film Ghost is here. #ghostthefilm."

"Ghost" will take the audience on the journey of Karan Khanna who is accused of killing his wife but believes she has been murdered by a spirit.

The Vashu Bhagnani production will release on October 18.

 

