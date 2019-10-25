close

Gigi Hadid designs for Reebok again

The collection is available for purchase at select Reebok stores and www.shop4reebok.com, beginning October 24.

New Delhi: Sportswear brand Reebok and American supermodel Gigi Hadid has unveiled the second chapter in their design partnership with their new collection, which is available now.

The Fall/Winter Reebok x Gigi Hadid range of new apparel and footwear silhouettes fuse Reebok's heritage with Gigi's childhood memories of spending time outdoors.

Reflecting Gigi's love for the outdoors, a colour palette of desert khaki and sky blue dominate alongside timeless white and black.

"The model's fearless attitude and boundless energy comes from her experience as a nationally ranked horseback rider and captain of her school volleyball team. With this collection Gigi encourages individuals to make their own adventures and embrace the wild, wherever that may be," Reebok has said in a statement.

The collection is available for purchase at select Reebok stores and www.shop4reebok.com, beginning October 24.

Rebook and Gigi's first collection, debuted in November 2018, has been a hit among fitness lovers.

 

