Giorgia Andriani celebrates cosy birthday with rumoured beau Arbaaz Khan and close friends - Watch her home video

New Delhi: Model-actress Giorgia Andriani celebrated her second lockdown birthday with all celebrations at her home, keeping it minimal but absolutely fun. The actress is basking in the glory of her last successful music video 'Little Star' with Shehbaz Badesha (Shehnaaz Gill's brother). Giorgia uploaded a bunch of stories on her Instagram which shows how she enjoyed a cosy birthday party at home with close friends.

Giorgia was unable to celebrate her birthday last year due to the COVID induced lockdown. However, this time around, even though the curfew remains and SOPs are in place, the international beauty decided to celebrate her birthday with a handful of close friends like Arbaaz Khan, Shehbaz Badesha and a few others.

Giorgia Andriani’s friends decided to sing the Hindi version of the Happy Birthday song “Tum Jio Hazaro Saal – Happy Birthday”, as the actress is seen cutting not one but four cakes, along with her pet dog Hugo Khandriani. Arbaaz Khan and Shehbaz Badesha fed Giorgia Andriani a piece of cake in a fun and cute way, she looked extremely overwhelmed with happiness.

As the actress loves dancing and her party mode was on they even grooved on a few party songs like Dheeme Dheeme, Bajre Da Sitta, and a few more.

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani made her debut in the south with the series Karoline and Kamakshi. The actress was also seen with Mika Singh in his music album recreating the evergreen song Roop Tera Mastana which got a huge response from the audience.

She will be soon starring in the film Welcome To Bajrangpur alongside Shreyas Talpade. Giorgia Andriani has more exciting upcoming projects that will be announced soon.