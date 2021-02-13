Giorgia Andriani's sizzling looks make fans go gaga over her!

New Delhi: Model-actress Giorgia Andriani is slowly making her presence in a B-Town. She was recently seen in the remix version of the iconic song 'Roop Tera Mastana' with Mika Singh where she rocked the dance floor with her 'Desi Thumkas'.

Also, Giorgia Andriani's act in debut web-series 'Karoline Kamakshi' made her fans insanely fell in love with her.

Recently, the actress was snapped in Dubai where she shared her sneak peek looks with her fans. The actress is giving perfect vacation goals posing in her sizzling looks.

Also, recently she shared a video and few pictures while chilling out on a cruise, in a lavish lifestyle.

Giorgia with her stunning looks has managed to create a stir online. Also, she is an avid social media user sharing her posts regularly with fans. On a work front, Giorgia will be soon seen in her upcoming Bollywood debut film 'Welcome to Bajranngpur'.