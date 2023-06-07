Gitanjali Iyer, 1st English News Presenter Of The Country, Passes Away

New Delhi: Eminent Doordarshan news presenter Gitanjali Iyer passed away on Wednesday, she was a DD news anchor for over 30 years. At a time when English news on TV was a different ball game, she was one of the original stars.

She started her career as a journalist in 1970s and joined Doordarshan in 1975. She was an anchor for the Prime Time news bulletin 'News Tonight' and 'The World This Week' and many other shows.

We fondly remember the days when Gitanjali Aiyar ji graced our TV screens, leaving an indelible mark on our news-watching experiences.



Saddened by her untimely demise, my heartfelt condolences to her loved ones. May she find eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/ayVeUu2yB6 — Netta D'Souza (@dnetta) June 7, 2023

She was awarded the best anchor award four times, she also received the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women in 1989 for her work, achievements, and contributions.

Iyer graduated from 'Loreto College' in Kolkata after completing her bachelor's degree in English. She also completed a diploma from the 'National School of Drama.'