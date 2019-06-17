Glam pics of Sapna Choudhary from latest photoshoot come with a motivating message - Check out

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary is breaking the internet with pictures from her recent photoshoot, which she shared over the weekend with a motivating message.

For the photoshoot, Sapna ditched her desi avatar for a modern chic look. She can be seen wearing a yellow top and brown trousers with a dark red lip colour to go with. "Imagine with all your mind... Believe with all your heart... Achieve with all your might...," read the caption of her post, which has got close to 1.2 lakh likes.

Take a look at the pictures from the glamorous photoshoot.

Sapna's transformation over the years has been remarkable. She became a household name after featuring in 'Bigg Boss 11'. Before that, she was known for her famours Haryanvi song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'.

Sapna is followed by 2 million people on Instagram. She recently joined Twitter too. On Instagram, whom she constantly keeps her fans updated with pictures of herself from photoshoots, events and personal outings.

The singer-dancer made her Bollywood debut with a special dance sequence for the film 'Veerey Ki Wedding' and later signed up for a song in 'Nanu Ki Janu'. In Bhojpuri cinema, she appeared in Ravi Kishan-starrer 'Bairi Kangana 2' for the song 'Mere Samne Aake'.