Glimpses from Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty’s quarantine break cannot be missed!

New Delhi: Actresses-politicians Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty are making the most of their quarantine break by spending time with their loved ones and doing things that refresh their moods. While Nusrat is busy showcasing her culinary skills, Mimi is spending some quality time with herself and also chilling with her cute pet dog. In the meantime, the two are also spreading awareness about the coronavirus outbreak and urging people to stay home and take care of themselves and their families.

We first bring to you glimpses from Nursat’s quarantine days. She has curated them all on Instagram and seems like she loves cooking. She has made some sumptuous dishes like chicken biryani, chicken masala and recently, she baked a layered cake. Nusrat said that she is spending the time doing all positive things which will keep her happỵ. Take a look at her posts here:

Mimi, on the other hand, is bringing some positive vibes to Instagram with her happy pictures. “Stay home. Stay safe. Stay positive. Stay away from negativity. Few more days we will overcome this together,” read a caption for one of her posts.

Nusrat and Mimi are well-known Bengali stars and have several hit films to their credits. They are also Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs from Basirhat and Jadavpur, respectively.

Nusrat is married to Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain.