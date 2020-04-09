हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nusrat Jahan

Glimpses from Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty’s quarantine break cannot be missed!

While Nusrat is busy showcasing her culinary skills, Mimi is spending some quality time with herself and also chilling with her cute pet dog

Glimpses from Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty’s quarantine break cannot be missed!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@nusratchirps

New Delhi: Actresses-politicians Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty are making the most of their quarantine break by spending time with their loved ones and doing things that refresh their moods. While Nusrat is busy showcasing her culinary skills, Mimi is spending some quality time with herself and also chilling with her cute pet dog. In the meantime, the two are also spreading awareness about the coronavirus outbreak and urging people to stay home and take care of themselves and their families.

We first bring to you glimpses from Nursat’s quarantine days. She has curated them all on Instagram and seems like she loves cooking. She has made some sumptuous dishes like chicken biryani, chicken masala and recently, she baked a layered cake. Nusrat said that she is spending the time doing all positive things which will keep her happỵ. Take a look at her posts here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Keep Calm & Add Dum to your Biriyani  #quarantining

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‪Cooking is love made visible  #QuarantineLife #DessertLife ‬

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on

Mimi, on the other hand, is bringing some positive vibes to Instagram with her happy pictures. “Stay home. Stay safe. Stay positive. Stay away from negativity. Few more days we will overcome this together,” read a caption for one of her posts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Stay home Stay safe Stay positive Stay away from negativity. Few more days we will overcome this together .

A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aajke aami orange  sejechi

A post shared by Mimi (@mimichakraborty) on

Nusrat and Mimi are well-known Bengali stars and have several hit films to their credits. They are also Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs from Basirhat and Jadavpur, respectively.

Nusrat is married to Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain.

Tags:
Nusrat JahanMimi Chakrabortynusrat mimiquarantine break
Next
Story

Kanika Kapoor is doing fine, returns home after sixth coronavirus test report comes negative
Corona Meter
  • 5865Confirmed
  • 478Discharged
  • 169Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M37S

Watch Video: 549 new COVID-19 cases and 17 fatalities in last 24 hours, death toll at 166 says Health Ministry