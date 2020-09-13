'Goa connection' of drugs emerges in Sushant Singh Rajput case, here's how the whole network operated

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is investigating the drugs angle in actor Susuhant Singh Rajput's death case, has made several shocking revelations so far. It is to be noted that the probe done by the NCB in this case has helped in decoding the presence of drugs racket in Bollywood.

Drugs dealer Karamjeet, who was arrested on Saturday (September 12), told the NCB during interrogation that he had supplied drugs to Sushant about 10 times through his personal aides Deepesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda. The NCB has also arrested drug peddle Chris Costa from Goa. It is learnt that Costa used to supply LSD to Anuj Keswani.

Costa runs his drugs business in Goa and deals in chemical drugs. The NCB is also searching for a man identified as Dwayne, who has allegedly supplied drugs to Deepesh and Showik several times. It is believed that drug peddler Kaizan Ibrahim is the main link between Anuj Keswani and Karamjeet. The probe conducted so far by the NCB has revealed that Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik was in direct contact with Anuj and Dwayne.

Meanwhile, Zee News has learnt that Rhea has reportedly confessed before the NCB that actress Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra also consumed narcotics substance.

Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Kedarnath' in 2018. According to sources, Rhea in her confession told NCB that Sara had accompanied Sushant Singh Rajput and other friends to Thailand. It is to be noted that Rhea, while speaking to a news channel, had stated that Sushant used to live his life like a king-size and had spent Rs 70 lakh on an all-'boys' trip to Thailand. Earlier this month, Sushant's friend Samuel Haokip had claimed that Sushant and Sara were in love with each other during the 'Kedarnath' shoot.