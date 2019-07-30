Going live best way to connect with fans: Saumya Tandon

Mumbai: Actress Saumya Tandon, who gave birth to a son a few months ago, is planning to go live on social media twice a month in order to stay connected with fans.

"I plan to go live, hopefully twice a month, because I've come to realise that it's the best way to connect with fans and wellwishers. I often get queries on various topics like my workout, beauty regime, diet and clothes, and replying each one gets hectic, owing to television's demanding schedule. By going live, I can speak to my fans directly from the gym, or do a beauty treatment video that will address queries regarding the same. Lastly, going live is the best way to get feedback on what the audience wants," she said.

Saumya is known for her role of Anita Bhabhi in the show "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!".