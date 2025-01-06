Golden Globes 2025: Sebastian Stan Bags Best Actor Award For 'A Different Man'

Los Angeles: Sebastian Stan took home the prestigious Golden Globe for Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in 'A Different Man'.

The award was announced at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, on Sunday (early Monday morning in India).

Stan emerged victorious in a competitive category, beating nominees Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain), Hugh Grant (Heretic), Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night), Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness), and Glen Powell (Hit Man).

The actor delivered an emotionally charged acceptance speech, dedicating the award to his family. "This is for my mom, who left Romania in search of a better life and gave me everything. And for my stepfather, Tony, who took on a single mom and a grown-up kid--thank you for being a real man," he said.

Stan also gave a heartfelt shoutout to his partner, Annabelle Wallis, saying, "Annabelle, I love you." He took the moment to reflect on the film's themes, advocating for inclusivity and awareness.

"Our ignorance and discomfort around disability and disfigurement has to end now. We need to normalize it and encourage acceptance," he said in his acceptance speech.

Stan turned heads on the red carpet in a sophisticated tailcoat, exuding timeless charm. The ceremony, broadcasting live on CBS and Paramount+, featured appearances by some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett, and Dwayne Johnson, among others. In India, the ceremony is streaming live on Lionsgate Play.

This year's Golden Globes also honoured Viola Davis and Ted Danson with the Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett Awards, respectively, for their exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry.