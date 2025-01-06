Golden Globes 2025 Winners Full List: Emilia Pérez And 'Shogun' Lead The Night
The 2025 Golden Globes saw Emilia Pérez and Shogun dominate, with multiple wins across film and TV categories.
Trending Photos
The 2025 Golden Globes lived up to the hype, with Hollywood's biggest stars coming together to honor the finest in film and TV. Emilia Pérez and Shogun dominated the night, securing multiple wins in their categories. From heartfelt speeches to unexpected moments, here’s a full rundown of the evening’s winners.
Golden Globes 2025 Award Winners:
Best Picture – Drama: The Brutalist
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy: Emilia Pérez
Best Picture – Animated: Flow
Best Director – Motion Picture: Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Drama: Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)
Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy: Demi Moore (The Substance)
Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy: Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)
Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture: Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
Best Score – Motion Picture: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (Challengers)
Best Song – Motion Picture: Emilia Pérez (El Mal)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Wicked (Universal Pictures)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Peter Straughan (Conclave)
The Best Drama Series: Shogun (Hulu/FX)
Best Musical/Comedy: Hacks (HBO | Max)
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Best Television Female Actor – Drama Series: Anna Sawai (Shogun)
Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)
Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Television Male Actor – Musical/Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture: Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
Best Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
Best Supporting Female Actor – Television: Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
Best Supporting Male Actor – Television: Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television: Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv