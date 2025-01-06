Golden Globes 2025 Winners Full List: Emilia Pérez And 'Shogun' Lead The Night

The 2025 Golden Globes lived up to the hype, with Hollywood's biggest stars coming together to honor the finest in film and TV. Emilia Pérez and Shogun dominated the night, securing multiple wins in their categories. From heartfelt speeches to unexpected moments, here’s a full rundown of the evening’s winners.

Golden Globes 2025 Award Winners:

Best Picture – Drama: The Brutalist

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy: Emilia Pérez

Best Picture – Animated: Flow

Best Director – Motion Picture: Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Drama: Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here)

Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Drama: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy: Demi Moore (The Substance)

Best Male Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy: Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)

Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture: Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Best Score – Motion Picture: Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (Challengers)

Best Song – Motion Picture: Emilia Pérez (El Mal)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Wicked (Universal Pictures)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Peter Straughan (Conclave)

The Best Drama Series: Shogun (Hulu/FX)

Best Musical/Comedy: Hacks (HBO | Max)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Best Television Female Actor – Drama Series: Anna Sawai (Shogun)

Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun)

Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Television Male Actor – Musical/Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture: Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Best Male Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture: Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Best Supporting Female Actor – Television: Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Best Supporting Male Actor – Television: Tadanobu Asano (Shogun)

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television: Ali Wong (Ali Wong: Single Lady)