Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar shares a funny medical report!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a hilarious caption of the actor's character in his upcoming comedy entertainer 'Good Newwz'.

"#MeetTheBatra's, Varun Batra's appointment is confirmed for 27th Dec," Akshay Kumar captioned the post, which is the date of the film's worldwide release. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Earlier, the release of the official trailer of 'Good Newwz' was followed by a flurry of tweets in praise of its stars. On YouTube, the trailer garnered a staggering response and has crossed 56 million views so far.

'Good Newwz' revolves around two married couples, who are trying to conceive a baby.

One fan wrote, "Nice medical report you have sir. Keep doing great. A king of our Bollywood industry."

Another gushed, "Wow, your diagnosis is confirmed....lol."

