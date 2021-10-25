Govinda gifts wife Sunita Ahuja luxury BMW car on Karwa Chauth, shares photos

NEW DELHI: Bollywood yesteryear superstar Govinda gifted his wife Sunita Ahuja a luxury BMW car on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. The actor took to social media to share the news with his followers and also shared two photos from yesterday.

In one of the photos, Govinda is seen handing over the car key to Sunita. The couple were dressed up in festive attire. While Govinda was seen in a red kurta which he teamed with a Nehru jacket, Sunita wore a red saree with gold jewellery.

Govinda shared the photos with the caption, "To my best friend, the love of my life, the mother of my two beautiful children. Happy Karva chauth. I love you." The actor further wrote, "My love for you is beyond is immeasurable. Par aaj ke liye is chote gift se measure kar lena."

"You deserve all the happiness in this world and more. Love you my Sona! @officialsunitaahuja #Happykarwachauth #truelove @bmwinfinitycars @bmwindia_official," concluded the actor.

Sunita too shared some photos from Karwachauti pooja and wrote, "Happy karvachauth to all my friends god bless you all."

Govinda and Sunita often make appearances together on television shows. The two have known each other since their childhood. Sunita was 18 when she tied the knot with Govinda in 1987. Their marriage had remained a secret for four years.