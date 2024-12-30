Govinda’s Daughter Tina Ahuja Faces Huge Backlash Over Her Comment On Period Cramps; Netizens Say, ‘You Belong To Mars’

Mumbai: Tina Ahuja, daughter of Bollywood star Govinda, has sparked a major controversy with her comments about period cramps and women’s health during an interview with Hautterfly. Tina claimed that she has observed women in cities like Mumbai and Delhi frequently complaining about menstrual cramps, while women from smaller towns like Chandigarh and Punjab are allegedly less affected, attributing this difference to lifestyle and diet choices.

Tina stated, “Half of the problem comes from these circles discussing cramps; sometimes, those who don’t experience them start feeling it psychologically.” She credited her “desi” lifestyle, including consuming ghee and avoiding excessive dieting, for her trouble-free menstrual cycles. Her mother, Sunita Ahuja, echoed the sentiment, promoting ghee consumption but urged viewers to consult doctors before following such advice.

Netizens were quick to call out Tina’s remarks, criticizing her for generalising and trivialising the genuine struggles of women dealing with menstrual cramps. Many labeled her statements as ignorant, with some sarcastically suggesting that her views belong on “Mars.” Critics pointed out that period cramps are a legitimate medical condition and not a psychological issue influenced by diet trends.

The backlash highlights the growing sensitivity around women’s health issues and the importance of avoiding uninformed opinions on such topics.