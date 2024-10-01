Govinda’s Daughter Tina Hides Her Face As She Visits Her Father At The Hospital After Bullet Incident

New Delhi: The incident of Govinda firing himself by mistake while cleaning his gun came as an extreme shocker. But the superstar is all fine and he even released an audio message for his well-wishers and fans informing him that the bullet has been removed from his leg and he is thankful to the doctors. Govinda’s family rushed to meet him at the hospital, his daughter Tina Ahuja was seen hiding her face as she made her visit to the hospital. Tina looked extremely disturbed by this unfortunate incident.



Watch the video of Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja visiting the hospital after the unfortunate firing accident.

Along with Tina, Kashmeera Shah too was seen rushing to the hospital putting all the family feud aside and that is what families are for, they stand strong for each other in tough times.

Govinda will be getting discharged from the hospital after 48 hours and his fans are praying for his speedy recovery.

Govinda’s statement of being fine after a firing accident

The actor’s statement read, “This is Govinda. With the blessings of my fans, my parents and God, I am doing better now. I suffered a bullet injury, but I am feeling fine now. They have removed the bullet. I thank my doctor, Dr Aggarwal, and all my fans who prayed for my well-being. Thank you very much”.

We wish a speedy recovery to the actor.

