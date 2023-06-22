Govinda's Actor-Nephew And Kapil Sharma's Famous Co-Star Was Paid Rs 10,000 For His First Music Album, Today His Net Worth Is Around Rs 40 Crore

New Delhi: Earning a name and fame in Bollywood or the entertainment industry can be taxing but not for those who are determined to make it big and are loaded with a powerhouse of talent. Similar is the story of Krushna Abhishek - superstar Govinda's nephew and a popular actor-comedian, who has tickled the funnybones of fans umpteen times.

Krushna recently took to Instagram and shared a video link of his Punjabi song featuring him. In his caption, he wrote, “This album was 20 years back when I was struggling for work and had auditioned for this album. I rem I was paid 10 thousand and my first ever album could never find a good quality video lucky got this one and Haan this song was a super hit in Punjab listen to it @jaspinder_narula @rimpyprince.”

From a humble Rs 10,000 20 years back to his current approximate net worth of Rs 40 crore (as per several media reports), Krushna Abhishek has come a long way. He got married to actress Kashmira Shah in 2013 and the couple welcomed twin boys - Rayaan and Krishaang K Sharma in June 2017.

WHO IS KRUSHNA ABHISHEK?

But did you know that Krushna Abhishek made his Bollywood debut with Yeh Kaisi Mohabbat Hai (2002), and then went on to star in a few films including Hum Tum Aur Mother, Jahan Jaaeyega Hamen Paaeyega , and Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya. He also tried his luck in Bhojpuri films and even featured in a TV series, titled Sautela on DD in 2007.

But it was much later when he participated as a stand-up comedian on reality show 'Comedy Circus', 'Comedy Circus 2' and Comedy Circus 3 where he was a wild card entry with fellow comedian-actor Sudesh Lehri that Krushna's luck shined bright.

KRUSHNA ABHISHEK'S WORK PROFILE

Krushna was also seen in celebrity couple dance-reality shows including Nach Baliye (Season 3) and Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yaar (2008) along with Kashmera Shah and won the latter. He was also seen in Jalwa Four 2 Ka 1, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (Season 4) with choreographer Robin Merchant. He judged reality dance show on DD National, Krazzy Kiya Re, along with veteran actress-danseuse Sudha Chandran.

As a celebrity couple, he and Kashmera Shah were seen in the reality show Love Lock Up. In 2016, Krushna hosted and performed in Comedy Nights Live show and Comedy Nights Bachao. He also did The Drama Company show.

In 2018, he joined the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show along with Sudesh Lehri putting all the rumours of a rift with Kapil Sharma to rest.

Today, audience adores his comic timing on the show and the ability to switch characters and role reversals is his best bet.