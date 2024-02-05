Grammy Awards 2024: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain Bag Laurels For India

Musicians Shankar Mahadevan, and Zakir Hussain made India proud on a global platform as their fusion band Shakti clinched the Grammy Awards for Best Global Music Album for their latest release, ‘This Moment’. The 66th annual Grammy Awards 2024 are being held in Los Angeles.

They were nominated in the race Grammys with artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy and Davido. The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are being held in Los Angeles. ‘This Moment’ features 8 songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist)

Grammys, on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, shared a picture of Mahadevan and another member of the band, Ganesh Rajagopalan, can be seen accepting the award on stage. “Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs,” the Grammy wrote in the post.

The album includes eight new compositions by a lineup comprising stalwarts like John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist). The album ‘This Moment’, was released on June 30 last year.

According to reports, Zakir Hussain also secured the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ Grammy for his contribution to ‘Pashto’ alongside Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia. Churasia is a virtuoso flute player. Hussain bagged three Grammys in one night, and Chaurasia got two awards.