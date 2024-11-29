Grammy-Nominated Anoushka Shankar Plans Bollywood Comeback, Reflects On Career Milestones

New Delhi: Anoushka Shankar, the celebrated British-American sitar virtuoso, has received dual Grammy nominations for her latest album Chapter II. Known for her mastery across classical, contemporary, acoustic, and electronic genres, Shankar's Grammy recognition further solidifies her place in the global music scene. This marks her 11th Grammy nomination, with Chapter II being nominated for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album.

Shankar expressed her pride in the album's success, sharing her joy about the nominations. "It's been a long journey with the Grammys. I'm particularly happy that my album has been nominated," she said. "I'm really proud of this piece of work."

The nomination also adds to a shared family achievement. Anoushka and her sister, renowned singer Norah Jones, have both been nominated for Grammys multiple times, and this year marks the third time they are up for awards in the same year. Anoushka recalled the special moment when they both walked the red carpet together and celebrated their successes as a family.

Beyond her musical achievements, Anoushka has previously ventured into acting, most notably starring in the 2004 Bollywood film Dance Like A Man. Reflecting on the possibility of returning to acting, she expressed a desire to explore film roles once again. "I would really love to do it again because there were some ways in which that was really fun. But I was 20, and I was very shy. I feel a lot more confident now, and it would be a really cool thing to do," she said.

In addition to acting, Shankar also expressed an interest in composing music for Bollywood films. "The more I mature as a musician and the more I grow as a person, I feel like scoring is a beautiful extension of my work and I feel that having a few experiences abroad already. I would love to do it here as well. It would be wonderful."

Looking ahead, 2025 marks an important milestone for Shankar as she celebrates 30 years of performing. On the touring front, she is gearing up for an exciting 2025, with plans for a US tour in March and an India tour later in the year. Fans can also look forward to her upcoming album, Chapter 3, set for release in February-March 2025.