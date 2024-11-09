Grammy Nominations 2025: Beyoncé Leads, Taylor Swift And Billie Eilish Among The Top Nominees - Check List Here

Grammy Nominations 2025: The Recording Academy has unveiled the nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards, shining a spotlight on top artists like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. Beyoncé leads with an impressive 11 nominations.

Taylor Swift earns a historic recognition with 'The Tortured Poets Department', making her the first female artist to receive seven nominations in the Album of the Year category. This marks her fourth consecutive album to be nominated in this prestigious category. Billie Eilish receives seven nominations, making her the first artist to have all three of her albums nominated for Album of the Year.

Charli XCX lands her first Grammy nominations as a solo artist, while Sabrina Carpenter is the only artist nominated in both the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories for different tracks.

Here’s the complete list of notable nominees for the 67th Grammy Awards:

Record Of The Year

TEXAS HOLD 'EM' – Beyoncé

Now and Then – The Beatle

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

360 – Charli xcx

BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

Not Like Us– Kendrick Lamar

Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan

Fortnight – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Album Of The Year

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

New Blue Sun – André 3000

Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT – Charli xcx

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

Fortnight — Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Die With A Smile — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

BIRDS OF A FEATHER — Billie Eilish

Good Luck, Babe! — Chappell Roan

Not Like Us — Kendrick Lamar

Please Please Please — Sabrina Carpenter

TEXAS HOLD 'EM' — Beyoncé

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Ian Fitchuk

Daniel Nigro

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Mustard

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Pop Solo Performance

BODYGUARD— Beyoncé

BIRDS OF A FEATHER — Billie Eilish

Good Luck, Babe! — Chappell Roan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

us.— Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift

LEVII'S JEANS — Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone

Guess — Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

The boy is mine — Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

Die With A Smile — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n' Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT — Billie Eilish

Eternal sunshine — Ariana Grande

Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess — Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT — Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

She's Gone, Dance On — Disclosure

Loved — Four Tet

leavemealone — Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

Neverender — Justice & Tame Impala

Witchy — KAYTRANADA Featuring Childish Gambino

Best Dance Pop Recording

Make You Mine— Madison Beer

Von dutch — Charli xcx

L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT— Billie Eilish

yes, and? — Ariana Grande

Got Me Started— Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Album

BRAT — Charli xcx

Three — Four Tet

Hyperdrama — Justice

TIMELESS — KAYTRANADA

Telos — Zedd

Best Remixed Recording

KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii Featuring JT)

David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)

FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)

A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles

The Black Keys

Green Day

IDLES

Pearl Jam

St. Vincent

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne

Judas Priest

Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy

Metallica

Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

Beautiful People (Stay High)

Broken Man

Dark Matter

Dilemma

Gift Horse

Best Rock Album

Happiness Bastards — The Black Crowes

Romance — Fontaines D.C.

Saviors — Green Day

TANGK — IDLES

Dark Matter — Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones

No Name — Jack White

Best Alternative Music Performance

Neon Pill — Cage The Elephant

Song Of The Lake — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Starburster — Fontaines D.C.

BYE BYE — Kim Gordon

Flea — St. Vincent

Best Alternative Music Album

Wild God — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Charm — Clairo

The Collective — Kim Gordon

What Now — Brittany Howard

All Born Screaming — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

Guidance — Jhené Aiko

Residuals — Chris Brown

Here We Go (Uh Oh)— Coco Jones

Made For Me (Live On BET) — Muni Long

Saturn — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Marsha Ambrosius

Kenyon Dixon

Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald

Muni Long

Lucky Daye

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B

Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos

Doechii

Eminem

Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Jordan Adetunji

Beyoncé

Future & Metro Boomin

Latto

Rapsody

Best Rap Song

Asteroids

Carnival

Like That

Not Like Us

Yeah Glo

Best Country Album

Beyonce - Cowboy Carter

Chris Stapleton - Higher

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyonce - 16 Carriages

Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman

Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves - The Architect

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Country Album

COWBOY CARTER — Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion — Post Malone

Deeper Well — Kacey Musgraves

Higher — Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind — Lainey Wilson

The Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, on Sunday, February 2, 2025.