Grammy Nominations 2025: Beyoncé Leads, Taylor Swift And Billie Eilish Among The Top Nominees - Check List Here
The Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, on Sunday, February 2, 2025.
Grammy Nominations 2025: The Recording Academy has unveiled the nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards, shining a spotlight on top artists like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. Beyoncé leads with an impressive 11 nominations.
Taylor Swift earns a historic recognition with 'The Tortured Poets Department', making her the first female artist to receive seven nominations in the Album of the Year category. This marks her fourth consecutive album to be nominated in this prestigious category. Billie Eilish receives seven nominations, making her the first artist to have all three of her albums nominated for Album of the Year.
Charli XCX lands her first Grammy nominations as a solo artist, while Sabrina Carpenter is the only artist nominated in both the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories for different tracks.
Here’s the complete list of notable nominees for the 67th Grammy Awards:
Record Of The Year
TEXAS HOLD 'EM' – Beyoncé
Now and Then – The Beatle
Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter
360 – Charli xcx
BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish
Not Like Us– Kendrick Lamar
Good Luck, Babe! – Chappell Roan
Fortnight – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Album Of The Year
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
New Blue Sun – André 3000
Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
BRAT – Charli xcx
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT – Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
Fortnight — Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Die With A Smile — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
BIRDS OF A FEATHER — Billie Eilish
Good Luck, Babe! — Chappell Roan
Not Like Us — Kendrick Lamar
Please Please Please — Sabrina Carpenter
TEXAS HOLD 'EM' — Beyoncé
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Ian Fitchuk
Daniel Nigro
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Mustard
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Best Pop Solo Performance
BODYGUARD— Beyoncé
BIRDS OF A FEATHER — Billie Eilish
Good Luck, Babe! — Chappell Roan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
us.— Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
LEVII'S JEANS — Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
Guess — Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
The boy is mine — Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
Die With A Smile — Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n' Sweet — Sabrina Carpenter
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT — Billie Eilish
Eternal sunshine — Ariana Grande
Chappell Roan The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess — Chappell Roan
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT — Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
She's Gone, Dance On — Disclosure
Loved — Four Tet
leavemealone — Fred Again.. & Baby Keem
Neverender — Justice & Tame Impala
Witchy — KAYTRANADA Featuring Childish Gambino
Best Dance Pop Recording
Make You Mine— Madison Beer
Von dutch — Charli xcx
L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT— Billie Eilish
yes, and? — Ariana Grande
Got Me Started— Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Album
BRAT — Charli xcx
Three — Four Tet
Hyperdrama — Justice
TIMELESS — KAYTRANADA
Telos — Zedd
Best Remixed Recording
KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii Featuring JT)
David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)
FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)
A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring Addison Rae)
Best Rock Performance
The Beatles
The Black Keys
Green Day
IDLES
Pearl Jam
St. Vincent
Best Metal Performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne
Judas Priest
Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy
Metallica
Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
Beautiful People (Stay High)
Broken Man
Dark Matter
Dilemma
Gift Horse
Best Rock Album
Happiness Bastards — The Black Crowes
Romance — Fontaines D.C.
Saviors — Green Day
TANGK — IDLES
Dark Matter — Pearl Jam
Hackney Diamonds — The Rolling Stones
No Name — Jack White
Best Alternative Music Performance
Neon Pill — Cage The Elephant
Song Of The Lake — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Starburster — Fontaines D.C.
BYE BYE — Kim Gordon
Flea — St. Vincent
Best Alternative Music Album
Wild God — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Charm — Clairo
The Collective — Kim Gordon
What Now — Brittany Howard
All Born Screaming — St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
Guidance — Jhené Aiko
Residuals — Chris Brown
Here We Go (Uh Oh)— Coco Jones
Made For Me (Live On BET) — Muni Long
Saturn — SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Marsha Ambrosius
Kenyon Dixon
Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald
Muni Long
Lucky Daye
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B
Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos
Doechii
Eminem
Future & Metro Boomin Featuring Kendrick Lamar
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Jordan Adetunji
Beyoncé
Future & Metro Boomin
Latto
Rapsody
Best Rap Song
Asteroids
Carnival
Like That
Not Like Us
Yeah Glo
Best Country Album
Beyonce - Cowboy Carter
Chris Stapleton - Higher
Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyonce - 16 Carriages
Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman
Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best Country Album
COWBOY CARTER — Beyoncé
F-1 Trillion — Post Malone
Deeper Well — Kacey Musgraves
Higher — Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind — Lainey Wilson
