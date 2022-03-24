Gully Boy fame rapper MC Tod Fod aka Dharmesh Parmar suffered 2 heart attacks in 4 months, reveals mother

New Delhi: Rapper Dharmesh Parmar aka MC Tod Fod, who shot to fame after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy died at the young age of 24, sending shock waves amongst his fans and followers. Many celebs including Zoya, Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and others mourned his untimely demise and extended condolences to the grieving family.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, MC Tod Fod's mother has revealed that he succumbed to a heart attack. She also said that he suffered 2 heart attacks in the last 4 months. The 24-year-old singer got first heart attack four months ago when he was in Ladakh with his friends. "He underwent heart surgery as well but he never used to rest. He was crazy about rap and loved music more than his own life. My child is now gone, and I could not do anything to save him," mother said.

Reportedly, the family learned about his condition only after the fatal second heart attack.

She added that just a few days before Holi before leaving for Nashik (work-related trip), Dharmesh celebrated Raksha Bandhan, "Perhaps he knew he was not going to return home. He celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan just a day before Holi. He has two younger sisters. I do not know what came to his mind, but he celebrated Rakhi, not just with his sisters, but also his aunt’s daughters."

Tod Fod and hip-hop collective Swadesi, along with other Indian hip-hop artistes, were part of Zoya Akhtar’s critically-acclaimed ‘Gully Boy’. MC Tod Fod had written a verse for ‘India 91’, which was part of the film’s catchy soundtrack.