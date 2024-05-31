Advertisement
GURMEET CHOUDHARY

Gurmeet Choudhary's Protein-Rich Boiled Food Diet Revealed! This Is How He Stays In Shape

Gurmeet Choudhary's Diet Plan: The actor said that he eats a protein-rich diet consisting of meat and boiled foods.

May 31, 2024
Mumbai: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary takes fitness very seriously. The actor boasts of a chiselled build, and the secret behind achieving that perfect body is his aversion to delectable food and only focusing on healthy eating.

The actor spoke with IANS about his food habits, how he curbs the food temptations and his advice for fitness enthusiasts.

To get that perfect muscle tone and shape, Gurmeet believes that it’s important that the diet is on point and that one consumes the right combination of calories throughout the day.

The actor said that he eats a protein-rich diet consisting of meat and boiled foods.

He told IANS: "I eat all boiled food — boiled chicken, boiled fish, boiled eggs, boiled vegetables, maybe broccoli and mushrooms mostly — and green juice, which I consume at least once a day. The juice contains celery, mint, amla, and juice extracted from kheera, which contains collagen. All my meals consist of chicken, fish, and vegetables, all of which are boiled.”

The actor recently shared on social media that he hasn't eaten a samosa in 14 years.

When asked how he keeps the food temptation at bay, he said that he has muted his taste buds.

He told IANS: "If you want a good physique or if you want to do something good in life, then you have to stop caring about your taste buds. I don’t have taste buds; in an athlete’s life, we shouldn’t focus on taste buds, so I am living that way."

Talking about healthy alternatives to tempting food, he said: "Nothing fried, nothing refined. Cutting sugar, etc. If I feel like having something sweet like I need sugar in my body, then I consume blueberries, coffee, dark chocolate, or curd."

Sharing his advice for all fitness aspirants, he said: "If you want to achieve anything in your life, in any field, and excel in it, then you need to be disciplined about your diet. One should control their sugar and carbs intake in order to stay fit and healthy."

 

