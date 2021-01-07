हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Guru Randhawa

Singer Guru Randhawa’s latest post with mystery woman sparks off engagement rumours

Taking to Instagram, Guru captioned his post as, “New year, new beginnings.” 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/gururandhawa

New Delhi: Punjabi singer-actor Guru Randhawa sparked off engagement rumours on Wednesday (January 6) after he posted a now viral picture on Instagram. The singer shared a picture with a woman dressed in an orange lehenga, while Guru is seen in a black kurta. 

Taking to Instagram, Guru captioned his post as, “New year, new beginnings.” Have a look at Guru’s post: 

 

As soon as Guru shared the picture with the mysterious woman, fans flooded social media with speculations of his engagement. Guru’s friends and other celebrities wrote congratulatory messages on the post which further fuelled the engagement rumours. 

While Nora Fatehi commented, “Congratulations baba”, musician Sachet Tandon wrote, “Bhaiiii Bahut Bahut Mubarak”.

Recently, the ‘High Rated Gabru’ singer was involved in a controversy after he flouted COVID-19 norms at Dragonfly nightclub in Mumbai. 

His team later released a statement which read, “Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night.”

“Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials. He promises to compile with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well,” the statement further added. 

