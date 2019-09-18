close

Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa to make his debut at Milan Fashion Week

Milan: Indian singer Guru Randhawa is thrilled to see new fashion trends first hand and dig into "some good food" at the Milan Fashion Week, which he will be attending for the first time this year.

Guru has received the invitation from athleisure brand, FILA, for the SS20 fashion show on September 22.

"I think it is a big opportunity for me as everybody wants to go there and I have heard a lot about the fashion capital of the world and how excited people around the world are to attend MFW," Guru said.

"Totally looking forward to represent FILA and meeting new people from the fashion world. It is a first for me. I'm sure we are going to have a blast there, see new fashion trends first hand, photoshoots, and some good food," said the singer, known for hit songs such as "Lahore", "High rated Gabru" and "Suit suit".

Guru RandhawaMilan Fashion Week
