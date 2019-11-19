close

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldana soak in Dubai spirit

Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Zoe Saldana soak in Dubai spirit

Dubai: Hollywood stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson and Zoe Saldana were spotted soaking in the Dubai spirit at different authentic locations of the emirate.

The three actresses were seen experiencing their true passions while exploring the city.

In a few images on Instagram, Paltrow embracing and connecting with the local culture and captioned it: "A story worth living. #Dubai #AStoryTakesFlight."

Saldana living up every adventure seeker's dream. She shared a photograph holding a falcon in her arm.

The "Avatar" actress wrote: "Tomorrow...."

Hudson shared a video of her capturing the scenic beauty of Dubai in her camera.

She captioned it: "My film within a film."

 

Gwyneth PaltrowKate HudsonZoe SaldanaDubai
