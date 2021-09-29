Had no idea who Navya Nanda was, only saw an extraordinary businesswoman: Former Pepsi Co CEO Indra Nooyi

New Delhi: Former Pepsi Co CEO, Indra Nooyi showered praises on Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda for her superlative business acumen. During a panel discussion on Mojo Story, she even revealed about not knowing at first who Navya was.

Proud mommy Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to her Instagram handle and shared a video snippet with a caption: That’s my little girl, in conversation with her absolute idol !! An absolute dream come true for her, and no greater joy for a mother than to see her daughter realise her dreams. @navyananda you’ve been manifesting this forever I am unbelievably proud of you PS- ofcourse I put up the bits about my kid - but the whole interview is an example of FEMALE FIERCENESS going to post the link on my story do watch

During a panel discussion on Mojo Story, Indra Nooyi said, “Navya, I've got to tell you, when I agreed to mentor these four girls who were running Aara Health, their proposition was a terrific proposition. And it's a proposition that suited the Indian zeitgeist… I just loved what the four were doing; dedicated, hard-working.”

“We just hear Navya talk, and am listening to her talk, at that young age and to be so poised, and so articulate and just sound so professional, it says to me that women have come a long way. People like Navya are going to emerge in the world scene in a profound sense and we are all going to be looking at them and saying how proud we are," Indra can be heard saying in the video.

Adding more, former Pepsi Co CEO said, “What I loved is after every meeting, writing action items, following up, coming back to me about the progress they've made. I had no idea who Navya Nanda was when I was mentoring her. I just saw her as this extraordinary businessperson, but very young. And I'm thinking to myself, ‘I wish I had her maturity when I was her age’. I didn't.”

For the unversed, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda turned entrepreneur from a young age. When people were assuming her to join the glamour world of Bollywood, she rather talked about the importance of mental health through her venture Aara Health.

Aara Health is an organisation co-founded by Navya along with Mallika Sahney⁣⁣, Pragya Saboo⁣⁣ and Ahilya Mehta in 2020⁣⁣. Navya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

She pursued digital technology at Fordham University in New York.

On Aara Health page's Instagram account, often Navya along with her co-founder friends discuss various issues and earlier talked about mental health, mansplaining among others.