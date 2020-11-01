Halloween 2020: Suhana Khan's Ariana Grande-inspired look breaks the internet, see pic inside

New Delhi: This Halloween, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan chose to dress up differently and needless to say, her look is breaking the internet. Suhana channeled her inner Ariana Grande (the singing sensation) on Halloween. She was dressed to impress in a white crop top paired with a mint coloured skirt. Suhana aced her Ariana Grande-inspired look with a black hairband.

"Being Ariana every Halloween. Manifestation," she captioned her post. Take a look:

Suhana Khan is a social media sensation with over 1.3 million followers alone on Instagram. Every time she posts something on Instagram, it goes crazy viral. Suhana often makes the spotlight follow her on social media with her ravishing pictures.

Check out some of them here:

Suhana studies films at New York University. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. She made her acting debut with a short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue'.