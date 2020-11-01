हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Halloween 2020

Halloween 2020: Suhana Khan's Ariana Grande-inspired look breaks the internet, see pic inside

Suhana Khan channeled her inner Ariana Grande on Halloween and she looked gorgeous! 

Halloween 2020: Suhana Khan&#039;s Ariana Grande-inspired look breaks the internet, see pic inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@suhanakhan2

New Delhi: This Halloween, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan chose to dress up differently and needless to say, her look is breaking the internet. Suhana channeled her inner Ariana Grande (the singing sensation) on Halloween. She was dressed to impress in a white crop top paired with a mint coloured skirt. Suhana aced her Ariana Grande-inspired look with a black hairband. 

"Being Ariana every Halloween. Manifestation," she captioned her post. Take a look:

Suhana Khan is a social media sensation with over 1.3 million followers alone on Instagram. Every time she posts something on Instagram, it goes crazy viral. Suhana often makes the spotlight follow her on social media with her ravishing pictures.

Check out some of them here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

bye moving into this bathroom

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

gonna post this before i stare at it long enough to start hating it 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

walked into the room, you know you made my eyes burnn it was like James Dean

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

Suhana studies films at New York University. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. She made her acting debut with a short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue'.

Halloween 2020Suhana Khansuhana khan halloween looksuhana khan pics
