Natasa Stankovic

Halloween 2021: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's son dresses up as the cutest ghost ever!

Amid Halloween season, cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shared adorable clicks of their son dressed as a ghost in a white outfit.

Halloween 2021: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic&#039;s son dresses up as the cutest ghost ever!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The spooky festival of Halloween is on Sunday (October 31) and cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son is celebrating the festival as the cutest ghost ever. The social media sensation and model Natasa took to Instagram on Saturday to share several pictures, videos of her son Agastya dressed as a ghoul in a white costume with a lantern-shaped bag for trick or treating. 

He looked absolutely adorable in his attire and fans were surprised to see how grown-up he is already.

Take a look at the pictures: 

 

Hardik and Natasa Stankovic got engaged in Dubai, in a surprise private ceremony in January 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, Agastya in July last year. According to reports, the duo met at a nightclub and instantly fell in love with each other.

Natasa, a Serbian model, made her debut in Bollywood with Prakash Jha's 'Satyagraha' in 2013. She participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 8' back in 2014-15. 

She has featured in several hit Bollywood songs like 'Mehbooba' from 'Fukrey Returns', 'Zindagi Meri Dance Dance' among others. She has also done a few dance numbers in Tamil and Kannada movies. 

