Spook fest! Six horror films to binge watch this Halloween - check out

It's a Sunday and it's Halloween. The nip is in the air in most parts of the country, and even where it's not, well it's surely pleasant. If you are not into costumes and parties, tomorrow can be a perfect day to cuddle up in your sofa or your bed, and binge watch on some good horror movies. Here are some of the films we think you can check out!

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

This film may not have been a great commercial success at the time of release but the lack of gore, a 'realistic' probability and the fact that it's losely based on a 'true story' just makes it all the more creepy. A young happy girl's life turns to hell when it is believed that she is possessed by demons, and one Reverend Moore performs an exorcism. When the girl dies, it turns into a courtroom drama where the prosecutor argues that the girl suffered from schizophrenia, and Moore was responsible for the medical negligence. But Moore's defence lawyer has a different opinion - and what unfolds is scary as hell, given the circumstances and the happenings! Watch it.

Shutter (2008)

Based on the Thai film of the same name, this film is sure to give you the creeps. Newlywed couple Ben and Jane have just moved to Japan for a promising job opportunity. A tragic car accident and the death of a young girl lead to several horrifying revelations that might shake the very foundation of their marriage. Why does Ben have a persistent shoulder ache and what does the camera - the shutter - reveal?

Insidious (2010)

While there are three films in the franchise, and each pretty good in its own right, the scare element in the first film goes beyond a notch. The story focuses on a young boy, who enters a comatose state, not out of free will, and becomes the vessel through which evil spirits from the realm, The Further, enters our world and cause all kinds of malevolent stuff to take place! Saying more will only spoil the fun.

But who said it's only Hollywood films that you have to turn to when it comes horror films. There are some pretty good desi films too.

Raat (1992)

The critically-acclaimed Hindi-Telugu bilingual film directed by Ram Gopal Verma, this film has Revathi in the lead role and is considered one of the scariest Indian films. A family, the Sharmas, move into a new house. The death of a cat and series of incidents lead to the possession of the daughter, when the family decides to seek a priest's help. Scary as hell, indeed!

Bhoot (2003)

This is a film where Ram Gopal Verma really gets it right, again! Starring Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar, the film follows a couple who have moved into a new flat, which is haunted by the spirit of its previous tenant. Soon the husband notices the wife's change in behaviour and things really start to get creepy!

Stree (2018)

This is a film which has elements of scare and its spooky moments, but it also has a stong message about feminism, without being preachy. In Chanderi town, people live under the fear of Stree, a woman's spirit who attacks the men of the area. Vicky, played by Rajkummar Rao, goes on to find out the truth behind it all. Shraddha Kapoor plays the female lead.

We can go on and on about the horror films, but here are just a few of them that you can enjoy from the thousands of frightening films from the genre. We have left out several classics knowingly, as there's only that much of space. So enjoy getting spooked out and happy Halloween!

Live TV