Halsey Opens Up On Her Miscarriage At 20 During Concert

Los Angeles: The singer, 29, appeared on the SHE MD podcast and opened up about experiencing a miscarriage when she was 20-years-old, reports 'People' magazine.

The singer said, "I miscarried during a concert. I started miscarrying before the show. And I was in a really tough position because it was really early on in my career and there was a lot attached to the show."

She continued, "There was a corporate partner, there was a greater media entity partner, but more importantly than that to me, there (were) a thousand kids who waited all day long to get into this show and see me. And what ended up happening was I ended up just putting on an adult diaper."

As per 'People', the singer revealed, "They'd only asked me to perform for I think 45 minutes. And I didn't really have that much music out, to be honest with you, so I don't know that I could have played longer."

Halsey said she went on to do the show and after she left the stage, she threw up in the parking lot.

"I went to a hotel and I was sick all night. I remember sitting in the bathtub because I just didn't know what to do with all the blood," she recalled.

"And then waking up at 5 or 6 in the morning to get on another aeroplane to go to Canada."

The singer said she was bleeding for hours and that it was tough to be on her feet.

The concert was also filmed, which Halsey shared was hard to watch back.

"It's funny because when I look at it now, I see myself just white and sweating, and my voice is different," she said.

"My voice is guttural. I sound and look like a different person. And I just remember feeling like, 'I don't know who to talk to about this.' Because at the time, the only stories about miscarriage that I had heard were from women who were happily married."