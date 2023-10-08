Hamas Attack: Nushrratt Bharuccha Stuck In Israel, Actress' Team Says 'Unable To Contact'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' fame Nushrratt Bharuccha, who recently flew to Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival, is reportedly stranded in the war-torn country. As per the latest reports, the actress is stuck in Israel and the last contact by her team with her was around 12:30 pm on Saturday. The shocking development comes at a time when Palestine terrorist group on Sunday stormed Israel, killing hundreds of people, abducting several and wounding others, in a surprise attack. Israel declared a 'state of war' on Saturday, in the wake of the ongoing fight with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

As per reports, several Indians are believed to be stuck in Israel including Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha. One of her team members said that Nushrratt had gone to Israel to participate in the Haifa International Film Festival, and is now stuck and 'non-traceble'. He added that the last time they managed to contact her was around 12.30 p.m. on Saturday, and at that time she was safe in a basement. However, the team did not give much information about her exact location due to security reasons.

They further said that since then they have not been able to contact her. "We are trying to bring Nushrratt back to India safely and hope that she will return soon," he said.

Another report mentioned that the actress is all set to fly back to her country.

A full-scale war broke out between the militant group Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, leaving at least 200 people dead. Apart from this, more than 1000 people were injured. According to the Israeli army, Hamas terrorists fired more than 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip and also captured several Israeli soldiers near the border.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was recently seen in the film 'Akeli', which was released in theatres in August. Directed by Pranay Meshram, the film depicts the story of a girl caught up in war-torn Iraq, struggling to return home amid the chaos. Ironically, the storyline of the film has become a reality in her life as the actress has been stranded in Israel.

The 38-year-old will next feature in horror flick titled 'Chhorii 2', which is the sequel to the 2021 released 'Chhorii'.