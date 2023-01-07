'Handcuffed' Urfi Javed shows off her sultry dance moves in a black monokini, hits back at haters - Watch

New Delhi: Internet sensation Urfi Javed or (Uorfi), hit back at her haters with yet another bold video. She can be seen wearing a black strappy monokini and handcuffed. The Bigg Boss OTT star wrote a caption which reads: Y’all really wanted to see me in handcuffs. Right? Wish granted. This comes after BJP politician Chitra Wagh filed a complaint against her for 'indulging in nudity' and shared her views on her Twitter handle.

For the unversed, BJP politician Chitra Wagh shared Urfi’s video in a black cutout top in Mumbai and accused her of “indulging in nudity publicly on the streets of Mumbai”. Adding that Urfi should be arrested she further wrote, “On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion.”

Urfi Javed hit back at the BJP leader sharing a long note about Chitra Wagh and her accusations. "I don't even want a trial or that bullshit, I'm ready to go jail right now if you disclose your and your family members assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never seen you doing anything for that women Mrs Chitra Wagh!", wrote Bigg Boss star.

Urfi further talked about issues of human trafficking, illegal prostitution in Mumbai and how Bilkis Bano’s rapists are roaming free.

Later, she also posted an IF story and said that people are making her 'suicidal'. "She is the same lady who was shouting for SANJAY RATHODS arrest when she was in NCP, then her husband was caught taking bribe, to save her husband, she joined BJP and uske baad Sanjay or Chitra kaafi acche dost ban gaye. Mai bhi bas BJP join karne wali hun. Then we will be best of friends," wrote Uorfi.



In another story, she asserted that people are making her suicidal and talked about how "dangerous uploading stuff against politician" is.



Urfi is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online. The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom. 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed is currently slaying in the reality show Splitsvilla X4.