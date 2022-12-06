Hansika Motwani looks radiant in red bridal lehenga, FINALLY shares her wedding clicks with hubby Sohael Kathuria!

New Delhi: 'Koi... Mil Gaya' actress Hansika Motwani tied the knot with entrepreneur Sohael Kathuria on December 4th in a grand ceremony. The actress has finally shared her wedding pictures and these have taken over the internet.

The actress took the adorable clicks from her wedding to social media and wrote in the caption, "Now&forever 4.12.2022" Fans flooded the comment section with good wishes, also, many celeb pals congratulated the newlywed couple.

Hansika married Sohail on December 4 at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The actress wore red for her big day, while the groom opted for an embroidered sherwani.

Hansika confirmed her engagement to Mumbai-based businessman beau Sohail Khaturiya last month by sharing a couple of photos. Sohail proposed Hansika at the Eiffel Tower, and the photo looked no less than a film sequence. As per reports, the couple has also planned a polo match and a casino themed after party to be held on the eve of December 4.

Hansika Motwani began her career in the entertainment industry as a child artist and appeared in shows like 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom', 'Son Pari', 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand'. She later shared the screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in 'Koi Mil Gaya'. She made her debut in a lead role at the age of 15 in a lead role in Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film Desamuduru and earned the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South for her performance. Later, she appeared in the Hindi film 'Aap Kaa Surroor' with Himesh Reshammiya.