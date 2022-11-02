Hansika Motwani to marry entrepreneur Sohel Khaturiya: All you need to know!

New Delhi: South stunner Actress Hansika Motwani, who has been a part of several superhit films in Tamil and Telugu, is all set to tie the knot in December this year at a Jaipur fort. Her wedding is going to be a grand affair and preparations are in full swing. Hansika will marry a Mumbai-based entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya, who owns the popular garment brand, Avant.

MEET HANSIKA MOTWANI'S HUSBAND TO-BE

On Wednesday, Hansika made the announcement public with the grand proposal pictures. She took to Instagram to post a series of pictures including one that showed her future husband going down on a knee to propose to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The pictures also showed the words 'Marry Me' made using flowers in the background during the proposal. Hansika, who posted a series of five pictures of the proposal, wrote, "Now and Forever". Several top celebrities have been congratulating Hansika ever since she put out the post.

Actresses Anushka Shetty, Khushbu, DD and Sriya Reddy were among those who congratulated the actress on Instagram.

HANSIKA MOTWANI WEDDING DATE, VENUE

According to India Today, Hansika's royal wedding will take place at a 450-year-old fort and palace. She is marrying a Mumbai-based businessman on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The pre-wedding festivities will commence on December 2. The gorgeous actress's destination wedding is likely to be at the Mundota Fort and Palace, Jaipur.

The report also claims that Hansika's pre-wedding festivities will begin with a Sufi night on December 2 with Mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on December 3 respectively.

The couple's Haldi function will take place in the morning, followed by wedding in the evening.

(With IANS inputs)