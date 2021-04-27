हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hanuman Jayanti 2021

Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Rhea Chakraborty and others pray to Lord for ending sufferings amid pandemic!

The auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman is on April 27 this year. It falls every year in Chaitra month on full moon day. Several Lord Hanuman bhakts observe a fast or vrat on this day and pray to the almighty for his blessings. On this special day, several Bollywood celebrities such as megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and actress Rhea Chakraborty wished fans. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@TheAaryanKartik

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman is on April 27 this year. It falls every year in Chaitra month on full moon day. Several Lord Hanuman bhakts observe a fast or vrat on this day and pray to the almighty for his blessings. On this special day, several Bollywood celebrities such as megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and actress Rhea Chakraborty wished fans. 

Celebrities extended Hanuman Jayanti wishes on social media, seeking blessings of the Lord amid this COVID-19 crisis. Take a look:

The occasion of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated differently, depending upon region-to-region. This explains the existence of various cultures in our society. 

Also known by the name of Hanuman Janmotsav - it marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and celebrations begin days in advance. It usually falls on either the Chaitra month or in Vaisakha but down south in Kerala and Tami Nadu, it is celebrated in Dhanu, locally known as Margazhi.

On Hanuman Jayanti, usually devotees throng temples early morning and pray to Lord Hanuman for their well-being. They offer sindoor (vermillion), sweets, flowers, coconut to the Lord and in return get the same as prasad including Ganga Jal or Holy water of Ganges.

Devotees throng Hanuman and Lord Rama temples and pray to the good Lord for his blessings and seek protection. They recite Hanuman Chalisa, bhajans and mantras for pleasing the god.

Lord Hanuman symbolises power, strength and is an ardent Lord Rama follower. His devotion towards Rama is hailed and praised in various ancient scriptures like Ramayana.

Amid pandemic, in many cities temples are closed, therefore, people are praying to the Lord sitting in their homes only. Maintaining social distance and wearing of masks is of utmost importance to battle COVID-19.

Here's wishing everywhere a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

 

