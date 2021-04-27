On Hanuman Jayanti, listen to this new devotional track by Suresh Wadekar - Watch

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti is being celebrated this year on April 27. On this great day, Ajivasan Sounds have announced the launch of Suresh Wadkar Bhakti channel with the release of Maruti Stotra. It is sung by noted vocalist Suresh Wadekar, and music is composed by Padmanabh.

Maruti Stotra or Hanuman Stotra is a 17th-century Stotra, a hymn of praise, composed in the Marathi language by saint-poet of Maharashtra, Samarth Ramdas ji. It is a compilation of praiseful verses that describe the many aspects and virtues of Maruti Nandan or Lord Hanuman.

On Lord Hanuman's birthday, listen to Hanuman Stotra and seek almighty's blessings:

"I wanted to start this for a very long time but I was busy with my recordings, shows and our music academy Ajivasan. Now Padma, my wife, has completely taken over the day to day supervision of the academy. Also, I had a lot of time for myself due to this pandemic, I started working on this channel and I am happy that with Hanuman Ji's blessing it is finally on," Wadekar said.

Singer Suresh Wadekar has lent his vocals to a huge variety of songs. From bhajans, abhangs to mantras, shabads and stotras, the singer has sung all kinds of Bhakti Sangeet.

Maruti Stotra was unveiled on Wadekar's YouTube channel this noon.