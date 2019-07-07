Happiness has always been my superpower: Jacqueline Fernandez

close

Jacqueline Fernandez

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is happy that her "instafam" has touched 30 million. On the occasion, she shared that happiness has always been her superpower.

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is happy that her "instafam" has touched 30 million. On the occasion, she shared that happiness has always been her superpower.

Sharing her "happy shots" on Instagram on Sunday, the 'Kick' actress revealed what makes her happy.

In the video, she says: "Love what you do, always keep a smile on your face, always be the hardest worker in the room." 

She also shared that she doesn't mind getting wounded while working on films. 

In another video, she is seen meeting her fans and thanking them.

Jacqueline captioned the post: "Can we just take a moment and appreciate how big our family is! Thank you, thank you, thank you, each and every single one of you, for being with me on this journey, through all my ups and especially on all my downs. 

"You have all been my best and biggest support in this one crazy journey. Happiness has always been my superpower and I want for all of you to live your best life possible.. I hope we can continue inspiring each other to get there and be there always! Love you INSTAFAM! #30million."

