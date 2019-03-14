Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Lesser known facts about Mr Perfectionist

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan turns a year older today and as he celebrates hi 54th birthday, we thought of sharing some lesser known facts about the Bollywood superstar. The actor's rich filmography can serve as an inspiration to many young budding actors.

Check out some of the facts about the actor which we bet you were not aware of:

School Days

The actor attended JB Petit School for his pre-primary education, and later moved to St. Anne's High School, Bandra till the eight grade, reportedly. He studied ninth and tenth grade at the Bombay Scottish School, Mahim. He even attended Mumbai's famous Narsee Monjee College for higher education.

Acting Bug

Aamir made his acting debut at a tender age of eight. He made his special appearance in a famous song from uncle Nasir Hussain-directed musical outing 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' in 1973.

Theatre

Aamir was part of a theatre group called 'Avantar' where he was involved in the backstage stuff. It was this experience which enriched him as an actor. Aamir even performed at Prithvi Theatre in a Gujarati play called 'Kesar Bina'.

Sports Star

The actor played tennis at various state level championships, reportedly.

Great Connection

Aamir is related to the great Indian leader Abul Kalam Azad to his grandmother's side.