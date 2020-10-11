Happy birthday, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' turns 78!

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood, turns a year older today. Big B is celebrating his 78th birthday on Sunday (October 11) and wishes are pouring in for him from all corners of the world. With a career spanning over five decades, the superstar has made a special place in our hearts with his impeccable performances and rules the Hindi film industry like no one else.

Big B has an interesting line up of films coming up for release and over the years, the legendary actor has starred in several blockbuster movies and has been associated with several projects. He is dedicated to his craft. At 78, too, Amitabh Bachchan motivates his fans and industry colleagues with his work.

Amitabh Bachchan was born to famous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan in Allahabad on October 11, 1942. He is married to actress Jaya Bachchan. The couple is parents to daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and son Abhishek Bachchan. While Shweta chose to stay away from showbiz, Abhishek followed the footsteps of his parents. He is married to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan has a myriad of movies and achievements in his kitty. He has earned many awards and accolades. He has won five National Film Awards, 15 Filmfare awards, several awards at international film festivals, and the government of India bestowed upon him the Padma Shri in 1984, Padma Bhushan in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015. And, in 2018, he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

1969's 'Saat Hindustani' was Big B's debut Hindi film and since then, there has been no looking back for him. He is one of the greatest and most influential actors of Bollywood.

Some of his memorable movies are 'Deewar', 'Sholay', 'Zanjeer', 'Don', 'Mard', 'Coolie', 'Silsila', 'Muqaddar ka Sikandar', 'Agneepath', 'Sarkar', 'Kaala Patthar', 'Laawaris', 'Black', 'Paa', 'Piku' and several others.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo' and he has 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra', 'Chehre' and an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone coming up. As of now, the megastar is entertaining his fans on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12'.

Here's wishing Amitabh Bachchan a very happy birthday!