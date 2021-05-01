हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Anushka Sharma

On Anushka Sharma's birthday, scroll through her loved-up moments with hubby Virat Kohli!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. 

On Anushka Sharma&#039;s birthday, scroll through her loved-up moments with hubby Virat Kohli!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous actress-producer Anushka Sharma turns a year older on May 1. From making a smashing debut in Yash Raj Films' 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' opposite Shah Rukh Khan as a simple Punjabi girl Taani to donning a producer's hat—Anushka has come a long way.

On Anushka Sharma's birthday, let's scroll through her loved-up moments with cricketer hubby Virat Kohli: 

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year. The high profile wedding solemnised in the presence of family and close friends.

The duo was blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021. The duo revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika, which means a form of Goddess Durga.

It stands for Maa Durga's alternative name, as per reports. The couple had requested the paparazzi to not click the baby pictures and even sent out personalised gift hampers. 

Here's wishing Anushka Sharma a very Happy Birthday!

 

Tags:
Anushka SharmaAnushka Sharma birthdayAnushka Sharma Virat Kohlihappy brthday anushka sharmaanushka sharma picsvamikaAnushka Sharma daughter
