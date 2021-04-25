हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arijit Singh

Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: Listen to these melodious numbers on singer’s birthday

Singer Arijit Singh ringed in his 34th birthday on Sunday.

Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: Listen to these melodious numbers on singer’s birthday

New Delhi: ‘The King of Playback Singing’ Arijit Singh turns a day older on Sunday (April 25) and we just can’t get enough of the melodious singer. 

Arijit, who rose to fame after singing for 2013 hit film Aashique 2, has since then given us many hit songs that we love to croon.

Below are our top 5 songs by the National Award winning singer:

Phir Le Aya Dil

Composed by Pritam and written by Swanand Kirkire, Phir Le Aya Dil is a soulful number that is hard to forget.

Ve Maahi

This Punjabi romantic song won Arijit nomination for Filmfare Best Playback Singer Male. Tanishk Bagchi composed the music for the song.

Hawayein

This peppy number is again composed by Pritam and manifests the versatility of Arijit’s craft.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The title track of the film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ is a song that will get etched in your memory. The dramatic song is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music is composed by Pritam. Arijit won the best playback singer male award at Filmfare in 2017 for this number.

Tum Hi Ho

Who can forget the famous ‘Tum Hi Ho’ song which catapulted Arijit into the limelight. The song was written and composed by Mithoon and won Arijit his first Filmfare.

 

