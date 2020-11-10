Happy birthday, Ashutosh Rana. See wife Renuka Shahane's love-filled post for him

NewDelhi: Actor Ashutosh Rana, who is one of Bollywood's most versatile actors, turned 53 today (November 10), and to mark the special occasion, his actress wife Renuka Shahane dedicated a special post for him.

Renuka shared a heartwarming birthday wish for Ashutosh Rana on social media and wrote, "Love you forever and beyond. Happy birthday, Ranaji," adding a few heart emoticons. The post is a collage of some candid photos of Ashutosh Rana.

Take a look:

Love you forever and beyond Happy birthday Ranaji @ranaashutosh10 pic.twitter.com/zEVYffSw7E — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) November 10, 2020

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also shared Renuka's post and wished the actor a very happy birthday. "Happy Birthday, Ashutosh Rana. You will always remain the most memorable #Dushman," she posted. Ashutosh Rana's negative role in 'Dushman' (1998) will always be remembered.

Meanwhile, talking about his personal life, Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane have been married for 19 years. They are parents to two sons.

'Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship' is Ashutosh Rana's last released film while he has projects such as 'Prithviraj', 'Hungama 2' and 'Shamshera' coming up.

Happy birthday, Ashutosh Rana!