Happy birthday, Ashutosh Rana. See wife Renuka Shahane's love-filled post for him

NewDelhi: Actor Ashutosh Rana, who is one of Bollywood's most versatile actors, turned 53 today (November 10), and to mark the special occasion, his actress wife Renuka Shahane dedicated a special post for him.
Renuka shared a heartwarming birthday wish for Ashutosh Rana on social media and wrote, "Love you forever and beyond. Happy birthday, Ranaji," adding a few heart emoticons. The post is a collage of some candid photos of Ashutosh Rana.
Take a look:
Love you forever and beyond Happy birthday Ranaji @ranaashutosh10 pic.twitter.com/zEVYffSw7E
— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) November 10, 2020
Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt also shared Renuka's post and wished the actor a very happy birthday. "Happy Birthday, Ashutosh Rana. You will always remain the most memorable #Dushman," she posted. Ashutosh Rana's negative role in 'Dushman' (1998) will always be remembered.
Happy Birthday @ranaashutosh10 You will always remain the most memorable #Dushman @renukash https://t.co/OYEvnAy7lY
— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) November 10, 2020
Meanwhile, talking about his personal life, Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane have been married for 19 years. They are parents to two sons.
'Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship' is Ashutosh Rana's last released film while he has projects such as 'Prithviraj', 'Hungama 2' and 'Shamshera' coming up.
Happy birthday, Ashutosh Rana!