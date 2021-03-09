Happy Birthday Darsheel Safary - Here's what the actor has been up to since ‘Taare Zameen Par’

New Delhi: Best known for his role in Taare Zameen Par, actor Darsheel Safary is celebrating his birthday today (March 9) as he turns 23. You may remember him as an adorable child actor but today he is a grown-up star.

Since his debut 14 years ago, Darsheel has experimented with different projects and continued his acting career by appearing in several comedy sketches, short films and even music videos.

On his birthday, we look at what the actor has been up to after his hit movie ‘Taare Zameen Par’.

- Darsheel Safary started his acting career with the critically acclaimed movie ‘Taare Zameen Par’ directed by Aamir Khan. His acting was heavily praised by critics and he won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor.

- In 2010, he starred in the film ‘Bumm Bumm Bole’ directed by Priyadarshan. The film was an adaptation of the 1997 Iranian film ‘Children of Heaven’. Then in 2011, Safary played a superhero in the Disney movie ‘Zokkomon’ directed by Satyajit Bhatkal.

- In 2012, he took part in the reality dance show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5’ but was eliminated with a ranking at the 7th position.

- In 2019, he made his theatre debut with the play 'Kaise Karenge' in which he played an ambitious young IIT graduate. The urban Hindi play was directed by Suketu Shah and staged at Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Mumbai on March 17, 2019.

- His recent work includes the web series ‘Butterflies’ alongside Virti Vaghani, which is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales. He has also featured in many comedy sketches created by the popular YouTube channel Filter Copy.

- Last year, he featured in a romantic music video named “Pyar Naal’ alongside actress and YouTuber Anushka Sen. The song was sung by Vibhor Parashar and released on August 4, 2020.

Happy Birthday, Darsheel!