Happy Birthday Disha Patani: Check out her best workout videos!

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Disha Patani turns 29 years old on Sunday (June 13). The actress has a stunning body, thanks to her spectacular workout regime. Disha often shares a sneak-peek of herself performing amazing exercises, back flips and heavy weight-lifting on her Instagram handle.

The actress is also rumoured to be dating actor and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff. The couple often lauds each other's workout videos and have starred together in Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3.

Check out some of Disha’s best exercise videos.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, which released on Eid this year. She had earlier collaborated with the superstar in 2019’s Bharat - which also featured Katrina Kaif and Tabu.

The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. The film is the sequel of 2014 hit film ‘Ek Villain’.

Disha made her bollywood debut in 2015 with cricketer MS Dhoni’s biopic called, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also starred actress Kiara Advani.