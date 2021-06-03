हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani booked for flouting COVID norms

According to the police, the actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade and could not give a valid reason to the police for being out of their homes after 2 pm.

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani booked for flouting COVID norms

Mumbai: A case has been filed against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and others on Wednesday for allegedly violating the pandemic norms, the Mumbai police said. 

According to the police, the actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade and could not give a valid reason to the police for being out of their homes after 2 pm.

"The case was registered under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest was made because it is a bailable section," the police added.

According to an order issued by the Maharashtra government, all essential shops are allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm. The state is under lockdown till June 15. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tiger ShroffDisha PataniCOVID normsMumbaiCOVID-19Coronavirusmumbai lockdown
Next
Story

Anushka Sharma holds baby Vamika close to heart, clicked with hubby Virat Kohli ahead of WTC in UK!

Must Watch

PT24M2S

DNA: Analysis of the mistrust spread over the vaccine