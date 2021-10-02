Happy Birthday Hina Khan: Here are 5 facts about the diva you didn't know!

New Delhi: The 'Komolika' who has entertained us and 'Akshara' that has resided in our hearts, Hina Khan turned a year older on Saturday (October 2) and fans have flooded social media with heartfelt posts wishing her on this special day.

Khan began her acting journey as Akshara in the hit TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and won the hearts of lakhs of Indians. Last year, she broke into Bollywood with her film 'Hacked' and has even featured in OTT films such as 'Wishlist' and 'Unlock'.

All in all, she's showcased her acting prowess and raw talent in all mediums that she featured in!

On the personal front, the actress had faced a huge loss with her father's death this year. However, she has continued to make strides forward and excel in her career.

To honour her illustrious career and inspiring journey, let's take a look at lesser-known facts about the actress:

1. Did you know Hina Khan is from Kashmir? Yes, the brilliant actress was born in Srinagar, Kashmir and has a younger brother as well - Aamir Khan. In one of her interviews, she had revealed that she is very fluently in her native language.

2. She has an MBA (Master of Business Administration) which she completed in 2009 from Delhi. The talented starlet, it seems, also had a penchant for business before she stepped into showbiz!

3. Before entering television as an actress, Hina had taken part in the singing reality TV show 'Indian Idol' in 2008. Her performance was good enough for her to reach the pristine top 30 of all the contestants.

4. Hina Khan auditioned for the serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' when she was in college! Her friends had suggested she audition for the show which led her to bag a role in it.

5. The actress met her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on the sets of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' where he worked as a supervising producer. The duo has been together for years now but doesn't seem to be too keen about marriage.

Happy Birthday, Hina Khan!