हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Happy Birthday Hina Khan: Here are 5 facts about the diva you didn't know!

On the occasion of actress Hina Khan's birthday, let's take a look at lesser-known facts about the diva.

Happy Birthday Hina Khan: Here are 5 facts about the diva you didn&#039;t know!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Hina Khan

New Delhi: The 'Komolika' who has entertained us and 'Akshara' that has resided in our hearts, Hina Khan turned a year older on Saturday (October 2) and fans have flooded social media with heartfelt posts wishing her on this special day.

Khan began her acting journey as Akshara in the hit TV show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and won the hearts of lakhs of Indians. Last year, she broke into Bollywood with her film 'Hacked' and has even featured in OTT films such as 'Wishlist' and 'Unlock'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 

All in all, she's showcased her acting prowess and raw talent in all mediums that she featured in!

On the personal front, the actress had faced a huge loss with her father's death this year. However, she has continued to make strides forward and excel in her career. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 

To honour her illustrious career and inspiring journey, let's take a look at lesser-known facts about the actress:

1. Did you know Hina Khan is from Kashmir? Yes, the brilliant actress was born in Srinagar, Kashmir and has a younger brother as well - Aamir Khan. In one of her interviews, she had revealed that she is very fluently in her native language.

2. She has an MBA (Master of Business Administration) which she completed in 2009 from Delhi. The talented starlet, it seems, also had a penchant for business before she stepped into showbiz!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 

3. Before entering television as an actress, Hina had taken part in the singing reality TV show 'Indian Idol' in 2008. Her performance was good enough for her to reach the pristine top 30 of all the contestants. 

4. Hina Khan auditioned for the serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' when she was in college! Her friends had suggested she audition for the show which led her to bag a role in it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

 

5. The actress met her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on the sets of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' where he worked as a supervising producer. The duo has been together for years now but doesn't seem to be too keen about marriage.

Happy Birthday, Hina Khan!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hina Khanhina khan birthdayhappy birthday Hina KhanHina Khan facts
Next
Story

Sonakshi Sinha's first serious relationship lasted over 5 years, says 'I was in my 20s'!

Must Watch

PT12M10S

DNA: Online gaming addiction became a national problem