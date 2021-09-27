When Hina Khan faced rejection for role of Kashmiri girl due to her 'dusky skin'

New Delhi: TV actress Hina Khan revealed that she was rejected for a Kashmiri role as her complexion wasn't extremely fair. In her latest interview, she recalled that she couldn't take part in a project as she didn't look 'Kashmiri' enough.

Even though she is Kashmiri and speaks the native language fluently, she didn't get cast for the role as she wasn't fair and had a dusky complexion.

Speaking about the incident, Hina told ETimes, "There are times where I probably don’t like the story or I don’t want to do that kind of a character for the time being, but there also are times where you probably test for it, and you are very keen that it works, but it doesn’t work out for various reasons. I can’t talk about the project, but I remember I could not crack a project because I didn’t look Kashmiri enough."

She further said, "I am Kashmiri and I can fluently speak the language but I didn’t get cast because my complexion is dusky and I am not extremely fair. That’s what the team and character demanded. I really felt bad. When you know the language so well, probably you could have worked wonders in that character, but I didn’t get cast only because I don’t look Kashmiri (laughs). I never lose hope, I don’t give up. I keep trying!"

The actress became a household name with her roles in shows such as 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. She was most recently seen in a music video for the song 'Main Bhi Barbaad' along with Angad Bedi.

Hina made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' this year along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. The film has been produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

She had also featured in a web film titled 'Unlocked: The Haunted App' by ZEE5. The horror flick also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. It was directed by Debatma Mandal.

She was seen as one of the Toofani seniors on Bigg Boss 14 along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan.